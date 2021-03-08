Are there no solutions and no answers to the dust menace at Kebun Baru?: Kumaran Pillai

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Opposition Progress Singapore Party’s (PSP) Kumaran Pillai took to social media to highlight the “dust menace” at Kebun Baru.

“Are there no solutions and no answers to the dust menace at Kebun Baru?” asked Mr Pillai in a Facebook post on Thursday (Mar 4).

He was alerted to the issue after a resident informed him of the situation at Ang Mio Kio Blk 130. “I went down to check out the situation, and there are two construction or renovation works going on in front and at the back of Blk 130,” he noted.

Mr Pillai attached a video of his Blk 130 visit and interviewed Mr Thiru from the block to get his feedback on the issue.

It was highlighted in the video that there was a dumpster left downstairs filled with renovation or construction debris which has caused clothes put out to dry to become dirty.

Mr Pillai also mentioned in the video that residents have complained of dust particles reaching their units, forcing them to clean their houses more often.

“Residents have been putting up with both the noise and dust menace for some time now. Gave them some suggestions on how to tackle the situation there,” he said. Mr Pillai noted that construction sites would often put a sand screen to prevent sand particles from getting into nearby homes.

Families with kids who have asthma would also have a difficult time dealing with the ongoing dust situation, said Mr Pillai.

“The renovation works at the carpark has been going on for some time now, so the situation is not new, but something that the town councils could have fixed months ago.”/TISG

