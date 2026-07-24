Would you open ChatGPT or talk to a stranger? Singaporeans share their views

SINGAPORE: As artificial intelligence becomes an increasingly common part of everyday life, more people are turning to tools like ChatGPT not just for information, but also for advice, reassurance and a space to process their thoughts.

Against this backdrop, a Reddit user posed a simple question: when something is bothering you, would you rather confide in AI or talk to a complete stranger?

“Say something’s bugging you and you don’t wanna dump it on your friends or family. Do you just open ChatGPT, or would you rather talk to an actual person who doesn’t know you at all?” the netizen asked.

The netizen emphasised that even though AI is always available and clearly won’t judge a person, it is still not a person who might actually care and get what another person is experiencing.

“Curious where people here land, especially in SG where we kinda don’t talk about this stuff,” the post further added.

Many people shared their thoughts and opinions in the comments section. One commented that talking to AI is better because you can immediately stop chatting with it when your problem clears up. However, talking to strangers creates a connection that might be harder to break.

“AI. Because I want some quantitative information to find out if what I’m feeling is common and potential solutions. If I’m talking to strangers, I need to explain my problem multiple times to a range of people to gather feedback and data points,” another netizen declared.

One more netizen admitted that AI can give people the answers that they wanted to hear, primarily if they give the correct prompt.

More so, some stated that it can be both. A netizen remarked that AI helps when it needs to be realistic, while strangers can give different inputs from their life experiences.

For some, nothing can really change the power of human connection.

“Anonymous stranger bc I went down the rabbit hole of being emotionally reliant on AI. It did help, but nothing beats human connection tbh,” a comment concluded.

At the end of the day, the discussion shows there is no one-size-fits-all answer. People now turn to AI for convenience and non‑judgmental feedback, and others still wish to talk to strangers for empathy and human connection.

As AI becomes more integrated into the daily life of people, the choice will likely continue to reflect personal comfort, and it is important to acknowledge where one can feel most safe, especially in dealing with their life problems.