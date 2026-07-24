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One netizen says commuters should think twice before complaining about toddlers eating on the MRT, but many insist the rules should apply to everyone. (GenAI/TISG)
In the Hood
2 min.Read

‘Think before you complain’: Singaporean defends parents feeding young children on the MRT

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: People without children should think before they complain about babies and toddlers eating on the MRT, a netizen said in a Facebook post that called on commuters to be more patient and understanding towards parents and guardians.

In the post, the netizen pointed out several insights as to how toddlers and babies don’t think the same way adults do. He declared: “When they’re hungry, they need to eat. While eating on the train is generally discouraged, young children may need a snack or milk to keep them calm and comfortable during the journey… Most parents are responsible and will make sure they clean up after feeding their children, so they don’t leave a mess behind.”

Furthermore, he added that babies need to be fed with milk if they are hungry, wherever they are. 

“Sometimes a little understanding and empathy can go a long way,” the post concluded. 

This post gained mixed reactions from other people. A comment admitted that feeding milk to babies and infants inside the MRT is legal and permitted in the country, given the nutritional needs of young children. 

“While the strict island-wide ban on general consumption applies to everyone, public transport operators actively instruct their staff to show compassion and flexibility to parents travelling with infants, meaning both breastfeeding and bottle-feeding are fully allowed on trains and within stations,” the comment added. 

However, for toddlers, eating biscuits is highly discouraged on public transportation, given that crumbs can attract pests, while a quick sip from a cup to prevent them from having a breakdown can be tolerated. 

On the other hand, many people believe that rules are still rules, and people should be responsible. 

“You sure most people are responsible to clean up? Not what I observe. Some do; most don’t. Rules are rules. Yes, they are kids, but the early years are actually the best years to teach these. When they are older, and they are used to parents bending the rules, it will be harder,” a netizen claimed. 

One more netizen added that the rules will not automatically bend for people who have children. 

“The rules are there for a reason. No eating & drinking in MRT; every age group must follow, no exception. This is not about understanding; this is rules to follow,” a comment concluded. 

This discussion reflects a common tension in public life. It is inevitable for people to hold different views and choices for their daily living, but what truly matters most is treating others with consideration and respect.

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