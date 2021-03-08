Vezel driver hits camcar while cutting lane, gives middle finger in defence

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A video of a Honda Vezel driver giving a middle finger to the vehicle driver he was cutting before ending up in an accident has gone viral online.

“This is so crazy that seeing is believing,” wrote Facebook page ROADS.sg on Friday (March 5). This Honda Vezel driver still don’t realise his mistake after the accident.”

According to the post, the accident happened on Feb 10 at about 6.55 pm.

The video footage captured on a dashboard camera shows the gold Vezel planning to enter the far-right lane based on his signal indicators.

However, as if enforcing a pit manoeuvre wherein a vehicle turns sideways abruptly, the Vezel driver miscalculates the distance and ends up hitting the camcar’s bumper. A sizeable dent could also be seen near the rear fender area of the Vezel due to the collision.

When the Vezel driver opened his door, he could be seen making hand gestures to the camcar driver as if to blame the latter.

The Vezel driver also gave the camcar driver the middle finger on multiple occasions.

With over 72,000 views to date, members from the online community urged the camcar driver to file a report for reckless driving. Others noted that the accident might not have been a mistake and that there was an ongoing quarrel between the two drivers before the incident.

“Not a mistake. Clearly, before this, there is some quarrel going on. Maybe the camcar refused to let him cut in or pulled some stunt,” observed Facebook user Jerry Foo. “Not justifying the swerve in reaction but can tell crash and come out want to start fighting already.”

Still, this is called reckless driving, which caused property damage, said Facebook user Vincent Quek. Regardless of a prior altercation, road users should drive responsibly, netizens noted/.TISG

