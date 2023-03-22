Morning Digest, March 22

Job offer for “administration manager” at a monthly salary of S$3,700

SINGAPORE: A job offer for a managerial position was recently advertised at S$3,700 monthly. Singaporeans who caught sight of the post have reacted to the offer, with a few pointing out how meagre the amount is for such a job. A netizen took to an online group on Sunday (March 19) to share screengrabs of a job post advertisement for a position as an administration manager. It was not the job description that caught the attention of other online users, but the monthly salary of “S$3,700”. Read more here…

Netizens call out double standards after Lee Hsien Yang, Lee Suet Fern were named during investigations, but those linked to Keppel O&M corruption were not identified

SINGAPORE: Netizens were fast to point out the double standards after witnesses involved in the Keppel O&M corruption scandal were not identified, but Lee Hsien Yang, Lee Suet Fern were named during their investigation.

Many left comments responding to a statement made by Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam on Monday (March 20) about how law enforcement agencies generally do not disclose names of people under investigation, except in some cases, such as when the individuals absconded or leave the country while under probe, or if the facts surrounding the alleged offences and the individuals linked to them are already publicly known.

Read more here…

Student who gave haircuts to friends in school toilet has now made it to become professional barber

SINGAPORE: Syed Faaris Aydin, 17, who can be found as @AydinBlends on Instagram, went viral on TikTok almost a year ago when his friend posted a video of him giving haircuts in the school toilet. The TikTok amassed over half a million views and nearly 50,000 likes, and ever since then, Faaris has been fondly known as the ‘toilet magician’. What started as a secret quest in the toilets of St. Andrew’s Secondary School soon became widely popularised among students and even teachers. Faaris recalls that although his teachers were surprised to see this side quest of his during school hours, they also gave him plenty of encouragement to go forward with his passion and never stopped him from using school grounds as a place to hone his skills. Read more here…

Man claims ‘foreign’ couple fed monkeys at Upper Seletar Reservoir and made a big mess, but netizens say it’s likely that monkeys ambushed their picnic

SINGAPORE: A netizen took to social media claiming that a man and woman had fed the monkeys at Upper Seletar Reservoir, leaving behind food items and wrappers.

“Saw this foreign couple at Upper Seletar Reservoir feeding monkeys with their picnic food and leaving a mess behind National Environment Agency (NEA). Took place on a Sunday,” wrote a Mr Nicholas Ho on the popular COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Tuesday morning (Mar 21).

Read more here…

Vivian Lai criticises hospital for not respecting patients; gets labeled as attention seeking by netizens instead

SINGAPORE: Vivian Lai recently criticized a local hospital for its customer service, saying that it lacked respect towards its patients. As reported by Shin Min Daily News, the artist posted two Instagram stories written in Chinese stating her hateful sentiments about the institution and its employees. The captions in these stories have been translated to read as follows: “There’s no basic respect for patients, and you call yourself a doctor? Everyone, please don’t come here for treatment,” and “The more I think about it, the angrier I am! This place works like a factory! We are humans, not machines!” Read more here…

