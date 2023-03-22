3 arrested after brawl breaks out at Lucky Plaza

SINGAPORE: The police have arrested three men after a group of men and women brawled at Lucky Plaza shopping centre in Orchard. Two other men and two women are assisting in the investigation.

Photos and videos of the brawl taken by eyewitnesses are trending on Facebook. One 41-second video, posted on the ‘Complaint Singapore’ Facebook group, shows four men and a woman pushing and wrestling with each other. A man was pushed to the ground, and police officers can be seen intervening.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that the incident took place at 8.30 pm on Sunday (19 Mar). The public fight involved five men aged 31 and 63 and two women aged 41 and 44. Two of the men and both women were taken to the hospital conscious.

The SPF has said that the three arrested are between the ages of 31 and 52. Investigations are ongoing.

