Job offer for “administration manager” at a monthly salary of S$3,700

"There's a thin line between learning opportunity and exploitation,” was one netizen’s response to such a low offer for a managerial position

SINGAPORE: A job offer for a managerial position was recently advertised at S$3,700 monthly. Singaporeans who caught sight of the post have reacted to the offer, with a few pointing out how meagre the amount is for such a job.

A netizen took to an online group on Sunday (March 19) to share screengrabs of a job post advertisement for a position as an administration manager. It was not the job description that caught the attention of other online users, but the monthly salary of “S$3,700”.

Included in the roles and responsibilities section of the post were the updating of tracking numbers, the handling of paperwork, the production of sales reports and other similar statistics, as well as the provision of customer service support. Some online posts also pointed out that the job offer was also tagged as an internship or attachment.

In response to this post, netizens expressed their surprise, with one saying, “There’s a thin line between learning opportunity and exploitation.” This netizen went further and wrote, “Some companies are relying on interviewees to complete free projects as tests. Gotta wonder what is real nowadays.”

Another replied saying, “Bingo… just track how many of these internships are converted to perm job. Companies are exploiting the internship program to exploit cheap labour. After the six months, they will create another title but doing the same job to exploit another intern”

“Now contract job become internship so that they pay less,” wrote a third.

While another asked for clarification, writing, “So this position is (for an) intern or (a) manager?”

Still, another wrote, “Manager, less than S$4K?”

