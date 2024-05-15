;
Business Featured News

High demand for sales and marketing jobs in Singapore

ByMary Alavanza

May 15, 2024

SINGAPORE: According to recent data from the employment website for job listings, Indeed, Singapore has a high demand for sales and marketing jobs. Sectors previously impacted by COVID-19 are now actively seeking new hires.

Singapore Business Review reported that Singaporean recruiters have identified sales positions as the most in-demand role, with 8% of all resume searches on Indeed.

Following closely behind are marketing roles, which account for 1.7% of resume searches. Recruiters are eager to fill these positions due to the industry’s notable turnover rates.

According to the report, it is important to scrutinise resume search data, like that found on Indeed, to determine sectors facing recruitment difficulties and skill and labour shortages.

While job listings provide insight into in-demand roles, resume search data offers unique perspectives on recruitment urgency and identifies challenges faced by recruiters.

The data also showed that there were shifts in resume search trends after the pandemic.

See also  Letter to the Editor | Corporate slavery: How could employers expect an overworked employee to continue working without making mistakes?

Industries such as hospitality and food and beverage, which were hit hardest by the pandemic, are now hiring more as restrictions ease. Notable search terms include chef and cook (1.1%), events (1%), and barista (0.7%).

Similarly, the retail sector, which was heavily impacted by the pandemic, is witnessing increased hiring activity, with 2% of resume searches on the platform.

Queries related to customer service comprise 1.6% of searches, indicating challenges faced by employers in filling such positions.

Mr Callam Pickering, Indeed‘s APAC senior economist, commented on the current scenario: “As the labour shortage winds down, Singaporean recruiters are finding themselves in a fierce competition for talent.”

He said this suggests that employers across various sectors, including sales, retail, marketing, customer service, and F&B, may need to enhance their compensation packages to attract and retain workers. /TISG

Read also: Faced with limited resources, more than half of APAC social media teams see AI as important in 2024

See also  36-year-old man who went for more than 10 admin job interviews in 1 month still did not get hired

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Featured News Personal Finance

“We can’t have kids in SG anymore…” — Financial consultant exposes the hidden high costs of raising a child in Singapore

November 25, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Lifestyle

Singaporean asks if the “internship race” is even worth it as “most internship stipends now hover around S$1,000”

November 25, 2024 Beatrice Del Rosario
Domestic Helpers Featured News

Maid says she’s being forced to keep working despite wanting to quit as she “can’t take the stress” of her employer’s “mood swings”

November 25, 2024 Yoko Nicole

You missed

Featured News Personal Finance

“We can’t have kids in SG anymore…” — Financial consultant exposes the hidden high costs of raising a child in Singapore

November 25, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Lifestyle

Singaporean asks if the “internship race” is even worth it as “most internship stipends now hover around S$1,000”

November 25, 2024 Beatrice Del Rosario
Domestic Helpers Featured News

Maid says she’s being forced to keep working despite wanting to quit as she “can’t take the stress” of her employer’s “mood swings”

November 25, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Lifestyle

“Is this legal?” — SG restaurant worker asks after their manager forces them to pay $10 for each food tray that a customer throws out in the trash

November 25, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.