There have been rumors circulating about Meghan Markle’s interest in running for the US presidency. However, it’s essential to note that these claims remain unverified. The rumors are now back with Markle’s Nigeria tour which was crafted in such a way as to portray the Duchesse as a potential American leader in the future.

But here’s what we know:

After Meghan and Prince Harry’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in early March 2021, rumors about Meghan’s political ambitions gained traction. According to gossip site Page Six, Meghan has been networking with Democrats, and her biographer and friend Omid Scobie previously mentioned her interest in the presidency. Former US President Donald Trump even commented that he would consider running again if Meghan entered the race!

The Daily Mail says at the end of the tour in Nigeria, which was very well planned as if it was a head of a state visit, the duchess had emerged seeming less the ex-TV actress wife of a former royal – and more a sure-footed global stateswoman in her own right.

Markle in Politics: Official Confirmation Lacking

Despite rumors, there is no official confirmation from Meghan’s team regarding her plans for a future presidential run. In September 2020, Harry and Meghan encouraged US voters to “reject hate speech” and vote, which was unusual for royals who typically remain politically neutral.

While Meghan meets the eligibility criteria (born in the US, at least 35 years old, and a resident for at least 14 years), she would need to relinquish her title as Duchess and adhere to certain restrictions.

As of now, we rate the claim that Meghan plans to run for president as “Unproven.” Anonymous sources and friends of the couple have fueled speculation, but no official statement confirms her intentions.

In summary, while Meghan’s political ambitions remain a topic of discussion, we await concrete evidence before drawing any conclusions. For more details, you can refer to the following sources:

