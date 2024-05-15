;
International

Cohen testimony directly implicates Trump in hush-money trial

ByGemma Iso

May 15, 2024
Michael Cohen’s testimony directly implicates former President Donald Trump in the scheme to reimburse Cohen for a $130,000 hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

Once a close confidant of Trump, Michael Cohen testified that Trump instructed him to “just take care of” the payment to Daniels.

Cohen recounted Trump’s directive to handle the payment discreetly, fearing that Daniels’ allegations of a sexual encounter could be disastrous for his 2016 presidential campaign. Cohen recalled Trump emphasizing, “There’s no reason to keep this thing out there so do it.”

Likewise, Cohen highlighted Trump’s preoccupation with the potential impact of Daniels’ story on his campaign, particularly concerning female voters.

The Michael Cohen testimony  

“He wasn’t even thinking about Melania, this was all about the campaign,” Cohen stated. He also mentioned Trump’s dismissal of the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape as “locker room talk,” a phrase suggested by Melania Trump.

Cohen detailed his collaboration with ex-National Enquirer publisher David Pecker in a catch-and-kill scheme to suppress negative stories about Trump. He testified about presenting Trump with covers of upcoming issues to gain his approval.

Cohen’s testimony is pivotal for New York prosecutors in Trump’s criminal hush money trial. His statements could significantly influence whether Trump, the presumptive GOP presidential nominee, is convicted.

Is he credible or vindictive?

Cohen, who served prison time for lying to Congress, tax evasion, and other charges, asserts that he orchestrated the hush money payment at Trump’s direction. Daniels, who alleges an affair with Trump, testified last week, though Trump denies any wrongdoing.

The defense is expected to attack Cohen’s credibility, highlighting his 2018 guilty plea for various offenses, arguing that a vendetta against Trump drives his testimony. “He has a goal, an obsession with getting Trump, and you’re going to hear that,” defense lawyer Todd Blanche remarked in his opening statement.

