;
International

“Leftist” host Zakaria claiming Trump has stronger support than what Democrats think 

ByAsir F

May 14, 2024
“leftist”-host-zakaria-claiming-trump-has-stronger-support-than-what-democrats-think 

Katyal, Economic bloodbath leftist

A “leftist” CNN host Fareed Zakaria criticized the criminal charges against former President Donald Trump in New York City, labeling them as politically driven. Zakaria expressed concerns about Trump’s growing support in swing states and highlighted the diminishing opposition within the Republican Party. 

The “leftist” host doubted the accuracy of polls, suggesting they often underestimate Trump’s backing. Zakaria suggested that the ongoing trials against Trump could inadvertently bolster his image, portraying him as a martyr. He emphasized the skepticism surrounding Trump’s ability to receive a fair trial, citing a CNN poll indicating widespread doubts among Americans.

Furthermore, conservatives state that this is an absolute win for the former President as even leftists are saying that he has more support than others may think. Despite this, Americans still appear to be at a crossroads between the two contenders. 

“Leftist” host Zakaria claims Trump has stronger support 

In addition to this, conservatives are calling Trump a “champion” as they think he will win the upcoming elections. However, the same can be said for President Biden and his supporters. Both ends of the spectrum are hopeful to see their President either continuing or coming back as leader. 

Following that, there are statements made about the current economic situation of the United States. But, conservatives are asking the leftists, “whose fault is it?” This is in lieu of Biden’s infamous Bidenomics as it has been widely criticized by both the left and right. 

 

Others are calling for a debate between the two candidates. Conservatives feel that Biden would probably not  join in the debate as they claim that he can barely even walk. 

Read More News

Trudeau’s Canada planning life imprisonment for anyone posting online ‘Hate Speech’

The post “Leftist” host Zakaria claiming Trump has stronger support than what Democrats think  appeared first on The Independent News.

ByAsir F

Related Post

International

Australia moves to ban social media for children under 16, proposes fines of up to A$49.5M for platforms

November 22, 2024 Mary Alavanza
International

China govt-linked hackers: Trump and Vance’s phone data in the crosshairs

October 28, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
International

Coffee on the ceiling, rice in my hair: Passengers’ tales of “terrifying” turbulence on Air Canada flight to SG

October 17, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Featured News Lifestyle

Singaporean in his 30s says he feels left behind in life because even with “2 jobs, I can barely provide for my parents”

November 24, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Lifestyle

EXPOSED: What to do when a colleague hijacks your brilliant idea and takes credit for it

November 24, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Domestic Helpers Featured News

Maid’s employer says, “A grocery store staff shamed their helper by calling her fat multiple times”

November 24, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Relationships

“Parents, did the relationship with your spouse and in-laws change after having kids?” — Woman asks after another parent warns her that it does

November 24, 2024 Beatrice Del Rosario

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.