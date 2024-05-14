A “leftist” CNN host Fareed Zakaria criticized the criminal charges against former President Donald Trump in New York City, labeling them as politically driven. Zakaria expressed concerns about Trump’s growing support in swing states and highlighted the diminishing opposition within the Republican Party.

The “leftist” host doubted the accuracy of polls, suggesting they often underestimate Trump’s backing. Zakaria suggested that the ongoing trials against Trump could inadvertently bolster his image, portraying him as a martyr. He emphasized the skepticism surrounding Trump’s ability to receive a fair trial, citing a CNN poll indicating widespread doubts among Americans.

Furthermore, conservatives state that this is an absolute win for the former President as even leftists are saying that he has more support than others may think. Despite this, Americans still appear to be at a crossroads between the two contenders.

Even the left can’t deny the scoreboard. Trump’s comeback is like a champion returning to the ring. Fareed sees the writing on the wall, and it’s only a matter of time before the rest do too — John (@johnEiid) May 12, 2024

In addition to this, conservatives are calling Trump a “champion” as they think he will win the upcoming elections. However, the same can be said for President Biden and his supporters. Both ends of the spectrum are hopeful to see their President either continuing or coming back as leader.

“The economy has been in a robust recovery for 2 years”. For whom? — Cpt. Fuzzy Boots (@cptfuzzyboots) May 12, 2024

Following that, there are statements made about the current economic situation of the United States. But, conservatives are asking the leftists, “whose fault is it?” This is in lieu of Biden’s infamous Bidenomics as it has been widely criticized by both the left and right.

That’s ridiculous. Joe barely walks what is he going to debate? — Dora Witt (@dorawittX) May 13, 2024

Others are calling for a debate between the two candidates. Conservatives feel that Biden would probably not join in the debate as they claim that he can barely even walk.

