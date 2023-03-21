Stories you might’ve missed, March 21

Maid says she only gets to sleep at 2am after finishing ironing but has to wake up at 6.30am with no naps or rest in between

SINGAPORE: A foreign domestic helper took to social media saying that she could only sleep around 2 am on most nights but had to wake up at 6.30 am to start work. In a post to a Facebook group for domestic helpers, one asked others how long their break time usually was during the day, and what time they were allowed to go to bed at night. Responding to her post, other helpers commented about their schedules. It seems that most helpers were only allowed to go to bed late at night but had to wake up early, with only a few getting to nap or rest during the day.

Netizens call out double standards after Lee Hsien Yang, Lee Suet Fern were named during investigations, but those linked to Keppel O&M corruption were not identified

SINGAPORE: Netizens were fast to point out the double standards after witnesses involved in the Keppel O&M corruption scandal were not identified, but Lee Hsien Yang, Lee Suet Fern were named during their investigation.

Many left comments responding to a statement made by Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam on Monday (March 20) about how law enforcement agencies generally do not disclose names of people under investigation, except in some cases, such as when the individuals absconded or leave the country while under probe, or if the facts surrounding the alleged offences and the individuals linked to them are already publicly known.



Student who gave haircuts to friends in school toilet has now made it to become professional barber

SINGAPORE: Syed Faaris Aydin, 17, who can be found as @AydinBlends on Instagram, went viral on TikTok almost a year ago when his friend posted a video of him giving haircuts in the school toilet. The TikTok amassed over half a million views and nearly 50,000 likes, and ever since then, Faaris has been fondly known as the 'toilet magician'. What started as a secret quest in the toilets of St. Andrew's Secondary School soon became widely popularised among students and even teachers. Faaris recalls that although his teachers were surprised to see this side quest of his during school hours, they also gave him plenty of encouragement to go forward with his passion and never stopped him from using school grounds as a place to hone his skills.

Netizens agree with Pritam Singh’s call for full report on Covid-19 to be made public

SINGAPORE: In Parliament on Monday (Mar 20), Workers’ Party chief Pritam Singh (Aljunied GRC) called for the full report to be made public during the debate on the Covid-19 White Paper, even as he assured the House that the WP had come not to criticize the government’s handling of the pandemic, but to support the national effort during an unprecedented time.

However, the Leader of the Opposition asked why the government has chosen not to publish the original report from Mr Peter Ho, the former head of civil service who headed the COVID-19 After Action Review (AAR), adding that this report should be published in full for the public to come to its conclusions.



‘I reckoned it was salary problem’ — Netizens vent their exasperation over the state of hawker centres with dirty tables

SINGAPORE: After a photo of a dirty hawker centre table was shared with an online group, many netizens have taken to social media to vent their exasperation and concerns over the state of hawker centres around Singapore. An online user took to Facebook on Sunday (March 19) to share a shot of a dirty table taken at the hawker centre at Blk 79 Telok Blangah Drive. "One bad thing about tray return is nobody wipes the table," the caption read. "Most tables are quite dirty at this hawker center!"

