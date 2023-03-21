‘I reckoned it was salary problem’ — Netizens vent their exasperation over the state of hawker centres with dirty tables

"One bad thing about tray return is nobody wipes the table," the caption read.

SINGAPORE: After a photo of a dirty hawker centre table was shared with an online group, many netizens have taken to social media to vent their exasperation and concerns over the state of hawker centres around Singapore.

An online user took to Facebook on Sunday (March 19) to share a shot of a dirty table taken at the hawker centre at Blk 79 Telok Blangah Drive. “One bad thing about tray return is nobody wipes the table,” the caption read. “Most tables are quite dirty at this hawker center!”

Many who saw the post made a beeling for the comments section to share their sentiments–some were more emphatically than others.

A handful of online users mentioned putting a fine in place to address this issue. “Oooooops,” wrote one. “The government forgot about that. Maybe (they) will implement bring your own cloth too, otherwise fine S$500??”

“Don’t anyhow leh,” said another. “Later they implement: we need to wipe the table–if not, fine S$300 dollars.”

Another called on authorities to look into the matter, writing, “Not only this hawker…all the hawker centres are super dirty. Hope the authorities can look into it…even the trays are not clean and washed. Very bad.”

While some shared that the cleanliness problem is now an issue in other hawker centres, others called on the general public to clean up after themselves.

Still, one wrote, “I reckoned it was the salary problem.”

