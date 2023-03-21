‘Copying sub-divided flat concept from HK’ — S’poreans on condo owners adding rooms to have more tenants pay rent

"One day, we will have whole families living in cages or dormitory-style dwellings. That is progress!" one Singaporean said sarcastically.

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans are responding to news that some condominium owners are adding rooms to their properties to have more tenants who pay rent. Many online have begun likening the scheme to that of Hong Kong’s subdivided flat concept.

According to recent news, several condominium owners have transformed their properties into co-living spaces by adding more rooms. In response, many Singaporeans online did not hold back on their opinions regarding the matter. Many compared it to the subdivided flat concept that is common in Hong Kong. While some expressed their worries, others took a stronger stance, calling it greedy.

“Copying the sub-divided flat concept from Hong Kong,” one wrote. “With this, we are well on the way to becoming like Hong Kong, and we can be very proud of it. One day, we will have whole families living in cages or dormitory-style dwellings. That is progress!” another said sarcastically.

While a few questioned the legality of doing such a thing, others took a different tone.

“(The) Government should clamp down (on) all these,” said one.

“Pure profit,” wrote another. “Will there (be) tax on the rent collected every month? It will be useful to offset government budget deficits.

Everyone else who is not a millionaire and who is not affluent will not have to bear the permanent burden of another GST increase next year.”

