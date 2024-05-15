;
Kang Tae Oh and Lee Sun Bin star in new romantic-comedy-drama “Potato Research Institute”

May 15, 2024

Lee Sun Bin and Kang Tae Oh are set to star in the new drama “Potato Research Institute” (literal title). On May 14, tvN confirmed their roles in this upcoming romantic comedy set in a rural potato research institute.

In the drama, Lee Sun Bin will play Kim Mi Kyung, a dedicated potato researcher with 12 years of experience.

Kim Mi Kyung, who has a laid-back personality, enjoys a simple, peaceful life in the countryside until So Baek Ho arrives and disrupts her routine.

Photo: Instagram/ Kang Tae Oh

Constant bickering

Kang Tae Oh will portray So Baek Ho, a charming yet profit-driven capitalist. His arrival at the potato research institute, nestled in a mountain valley, leads to constant bickering with Kim Mi Kyung, the assistant manager.

Showing her excitement, Lee Sun Bin said, “I am thrilled to be working on a tvN drama again after some time. I’m looking forward to showcasing a new side of myself to the viewers.”

Excited to greet viewers again

Kang Tae Oh, who recently completed his military service, shared, “I’m a bit nervous since this is my first project post-discharge, but I’m even more excited to reconnect with viewers through such a fantastic project.

See also  'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' actor Kang Tae Oh discharged from military duty

I’ll put my heart into filming, knowing how eagerly fans have waited, so please show a lot of interest and anticipation for ‘Potato Research Institute’.”

“Potato Research Institute” is scheduled to premiere in the first half of 2025. Lee Sun Bin is a South Korean actress who started her career as a singer in the entertainment industry.

She briefly debuted as a vocalist in the K-pop girl group JQT in 2011, but the group disbanded shortly after. She transitioned into acting and landed her first role in a Korean children’s play at 16.

Lee Sun Bin gained recognition for starring in various dramas, including “Squad 38” (2016), “Missing 9” (2017), and “Criminal Minds” (2017).

Kang Tae Oh, whose real name is Kim Yoon-hwan, is a South Korean actor and singer who has gained recognition for his roles in television dramas and brief stints as part of an actor group.

