Celebrating his 20th year in the entertainment industry, singer and actor Kim Jaejoong is marking this milestone with album releases and live performances.

On July 20 and 21, Jaejoong will perform in Seoul for a special concert to celebrate the release of his new album.

This event, six months after his ‘I’M TWENTY’ fan event in Seoul, promises fans a memorable experience with new tracks from his forthcoming album.

Well-loved hits from his career

Although the concert will mainly highlight songs from the new album, fans can expect a varied setlist featuring some of his well-loved hits from his extensive career.

Jaejoong’s comeback album, announced at the end of June, is his first full-length release since ‘BORN GENE’ in September 2022.

This new album is particularly meaningful as it celebrates his 20th anniversary in the music and acting industry, generating excitement among his global fanbase.

Landmark release

Jaejoong’s agency, iNKODE Entertainment, has hinted at a new musical direction for this anniversary album, suggesting a departure from his usual style.

This tease has heightened anticipation and curiosity among fans eager to see what Jaejoong has in store for this landmark release.

Kim Jae Joong is a multi-talented South Korean entertainer who has made his mark in singing, songwriting, acting, and directing.

He began as the lead vocalist for the hugely popular K-pop group TVXQ from 2003 to 2010. After leaving TVXQ, he formed the group JYJ with two other former members and has been active with them since 2010.

Successful solo career

Jaejoong launched a successful solo career in 2013, releasing critically acclaimed albums in Korea and Japan. He acted in various Korean dramas, including “Spy Myung-wol” (2011) and “Dr. Jin” (2012).

Jaejoong has experience in directing, having participated in directing projects like the LG Whisen Rhythmic All Stars in 2011. He established his own agency, iNKODE, in 2023 and is currently the Chief Strategy Officer.