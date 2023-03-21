Man claims ‘foreign’ couple fed monkeys at Upper Seletar Reservoir and made a big mess, but netizens say it’s likely that monkeys ambushed their picnic

Netizens had mixed views with some condemning the couple and others defending them

SINGAPORE: A netizen took to social media claiming that a man and woman had fed the monkeys at Upper Seletar Reservoir, leaving behind food items and wrappers.

“Saw this foreign couple at Upper Seletar Reservoir feeding monkeys with their picnic food and leaving a mess behind National Environment Agency (NEA). Took place on a Sunday,” wrote a Mr Nicholas Ho on the popular COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Tuesday morning (Mar 21).

Mr Ho added several photos of a woman seated on the backrest of a park bench, with a man standing beside her. A few meters away are two monkeys surrounded by food wrappers, along with a pair of shoes, which presumably belong to the woman.

The couple appear to be watching what the monkeys are doing.

Reactions to Mr Ho’s post have been mixed.

Some netizens seemed to agree with him and condemned the couple.

But others, however, argued that as they were having their picnic, the man and the woman had most likely been surprised by monkeys.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to both Mr Ho and the National Parks Boards (NParks) for comment.

/TISG

