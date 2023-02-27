“Sad” monkey steals woman’s antidepressants at Botanic Gardens, takes two, then throws pills back to her

SINGAPORE: Calling it “the most absurd thing,” a woman tweeted that “a monkey grabbed my antidepressants from my bag, climbed up a tree, ate two and threw it back down on the ground.”

This occurred at the Botanic Gardens on Thursday (Feb 23), with Ms Chloe, who goes by gaga stan (੭˶•̀⤙•́˶)੭⋆·˚ ༘ *~♡@mummyhotline on Twitter, adding “I have reported this to the people in charge of the park n i hope d monkey is okay.”

Fortunately, some tourists helped Ms Chloe get her pills back after the monkey took them. They taunted the monkey, which caused the animal to drop the package on the ground.

“and i thought i had a new friend who wanted to chill w me,” she tweeted, posting a photo of the monkey.”

The monkey did not seem worse for the wear, and with the internet being the way it is, everyone seemed to get a big kick out of the whole incident, including Ms Chloe herself.

And, of course, memes were spawned.

A 2013 study showed that to help laboratory chimpanzees fight depression and trauma, antidepressants have been used. Results from the study, which took place in the Netherlands, had been astonishing.

“Suddenly, [the chimps] woke up. It was as if they were zombies in their enclosures and now they are happy, playing with each other. They are chimps again – that was really nice to see,” Dr Godelieve Kranendonk, a behavioural biologist leading the study at AAP, a rescue centre for animals in the Netherlands, told BBC News. /TISG

