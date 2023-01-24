Rare Animal Sightings Dusky langur, leaf monkey steals car side mirror and gets mesmerized by...

Dusky langur, leaf monkey steals car side mirror and gets mesmerized by its own reflection

Photo: FB screengrab/Wildlife of Central Catchment Nature Reserve
By Hana O

SINGAPORE — It was monkey business indeed for a dusky langur caught on camera ripping off a vehicle side mirror to gaze at its reflection. The monkey had hopped on top of a parked Honda and looked at the stuff inside the vehicle before deciding on a souvenir.

Facebook user Maggie Lim photographed the incident and shared them on the Wildlife of Central Catchment Nature Reserve page. She noted that the dusky langur sighting attracted several curious folks as well.

“Before long, it left its mark with a ripped-off left mirror! I hope your car insurance is up to date; sorry to see this happened,” wrote Ms Lim.

Photo: FB screengrab/Wildlife of Central Catchment Nature Reserve

The dusky langur eventually leapt off the vehicle with the mirror on its face like a mask.

Photo: FB screengrab/Wildlife of Central Catchment Nature Reserve

Perched on a nearby tree, the monkey had more privacy to admire its own reflection.

Photo: FB screengrab/Wildlife of Central Catchment Nature Reserve

At first, the mirror was facing the wrong way, but the monkey figured things out and flipped it over, revealing its reflection.

Photo: FB screengrab/Wildlife of Central Catchment Nature Reserve

A netizen said in an update that the Honda driver was informed of the incident. “Another driver helped her to fix back the mirror. All is well, and thanks for that awesome shot.”

This is not the first time a dusky langur was mesmerized by its beautiful reflection.

One was caught staring at itself in the mirror of a public toilet, unfazed by the person taking photos of the sighting. /TISG

Vain or lonely? — Dusky langur stares at itself in the mirror in Central Catchment Nature Reserve toilet

