Vivian Lai criticises hospital for not respecting patients; gets labeled as attention seeking by netizens instead

SINGAPORE: Vivian Lai recently criticized a local hospital for its customer service, saying that it lacked respect towards its patients. As reported by Shin Min Daily News, the artist posted two Instagram stories written in Chinese stating her hateful sentiments about the institution and its employees.

The captions in these stories have been translated to read as follows: “There’s no basic respect for patients, and you call yourself a doctor? Everyone, please don’t come here for treatment,” and “The more I think about it, the angrier I am! This place works like a factory! We are humans, not machines!”

She also expressed how unpleasant the hospital service is despite it’s clean physical appearance and good reputation in the said IG stories.

“The doctors also charge exorbitant fees, and the service staff here are rude!” Lai added, and admitted that the hospital is ‘really disappointing.’

Lai did not reveal the hospital’s name, however she gave enough clues for netizens to figure out which hospital she was referring to.

However, her rant backfired with netizens accusing her of being an attention seeker online. According to the same news outlet, some people on the internet blamed her character, stating that she had no control of her temper.

It was also reported that there were comments stating that she should have been more aware of her status as someone who has influence as a public figure before posting such hateful opinions online.

There were others who took her side as well, mentioning that she had the right to vent out her frustrations, even as an artist.

Aside from thanking a netizen who shared a similar unpleasant experience with the same hospital, Lai’s manager stated that she did not want to comment on the subject matter at the moment.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg