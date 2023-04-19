Morning Digest, April 19

‘I could have been badly injured, or posting this from hell’ — Resident claims someone’s been throwing bricks from 8th floor

SINGAPORE: Posting photos of pieces of bricks scattered on the ground, a man claimed that someone had thrown them from the upper floors of a building, and if not for a bit of good timing, he could have had a nasty accident. “Someone threw bricks down from the 8 storey. 3 seconds faster, I could have been badly injured, or posting this from hell. How could this happen?” wrote Facebook user Erwin Tan on his account on Apr 12 (Wednesday). Read more here…

Prominent Singapore busker questions NAC’s busking permit process

SINGAPORE: Prominent Singaporean busker Jonathan Goh has raised concerns over the National Arts Council’s (NAC) approval process for granting busking permits, revealing that he has highlighted alternative methods to the Government agency for years to no avail.

A significant part of Singapore’s arts and culture scene, busking is regulated by the NAC – a statutory board under the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) – to ensure that performances are safe, orderly, and of a certain standard. The NAC has implemented a licensing system for buskers, and individuals or groups who wish to busk in Singapore must apply for a Busking License from the NAC.

Mismatched expectations of buyers may have diminished Govt’s property market cooling efforts: Academic

SINGAPORE: Academic Chia Siow Yue has suggested that the Government’s effort to cool the skyrocketing prices in the property market may not have as much of an impact due to mismatched expectations by some buyers in an analysis released on Saturday (15 Apr). She also noted that the authorities have yet to resolve the issues surrounding various eligibility criteria and restrictions governing HDB flat ownership, including income ceilings, marital status, and ethnic quotas, even as the hot-button topic of worsening housing accessibility and affordability continues to dominate national discourse.

Maid says her employer told her she only needed to take care of 2 children but then made her take care of his elderly parents as well

SINGAPORE: A foreign domestic helper asked other employers to help hire her, so she did not have to continue working for her current employers.

In a post to a support group for domestic helpers and employers alike, the 32-year-old maid said she wanted to transfer to another employer as she worked very hard. She wrote that she worked at her employer’s condominium apartment. Though it is unclear how big the unit was, the maid wrote that one of the floors had a garden she had to tend to.

Garbage truck loses control at Ganges Ave, nearly hits woman crossing the street

SINGAPORE: A woman crossing the road at Havelock was nearly hit by a garbage truck that appeared to have lost control. The truck can be seen in a video spread over social media last weekend swerving hard to the right and smashing into a traffic light right in front of a crossing. At that moment, a woman was just about to get to the other side of the road, but fortunately, as she saw the truck appear to lose control, she had the presence of mind to turn back and run quickly back to the side where she had come from. Read more here…

