‘I could have been badly injured, or posting this from hell’ — Resident claims someone’s been throwing bricks from 8th floor

SINGAPORE: Posting photos of pieces of bricks scattered on the ground, a man claimed that someone had thrown them from the upper floors of a building, and if not for a bit of good timing, he could have had a nasty accident.

“Someone threw bricks down from the 8 storey. 3 seconds faster, I could have been badly injured, or posting this from hell. How could this happen?” wrote Facebook user Erwin Tan on his account on Apr 12 (Wednesday).

To make matters worse, he added that this is the second near-miss incident in less than a month wherein “a few seconds sooner, I would have been badly injured or killed.

I hope someone up there ain’t sending me a msg or hint.”

Mr Tan also posted a photo of the upper floors of the building where the bricks fell.

In a comment on his post, he added that he has already filed a police report over the incident.

“I’ve made police report last night after it happen. I cannot imagine any innocent person walking by and getting badly injured… on hindsight should have handled the situation differently (not have shouted but head up) to apprehend the culprit,” wrote Mr Tan.

When asked by a netizen how he knew the person who had thrown the bricks had been on the eighth floor, he said that he and some passers-by had seen the person.

Mr Tan also said that he has looked into the issue independently and found out what the bricks had been used for.

“Went on a small investigation on my own… no cameras along the corridor… so unless it’s a targetted attack (very likely imo) on the car owner, police will have a hard time apprehending that fella. Found the potential ‘weapon’… many bricks used to support potted plants.”

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Mr Tan for further comments. /TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg