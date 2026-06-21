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Sunday, June 21, 2026
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Asian woman still working while sick (Photo: Magnific (for illustration purposes only) )
Singapore News
1 min.Read

Employee faces pressure to WFH after doctor recommends 14 days of hospital leave

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean employee turned to Reddit for advice after wondering whether 14 days of hospital leave for appendix surgery might be considered excessive.

The employee shared that after experiencing stomach pains, a doctor recommended a laparoscopic appendectomy and advised taking two weeks of hospital leave to recover.

However, the employee began having second thoughts after their manager questioned whether they would be unable to work from home during that period.

“By right, if I feel better a few days after surgery already, should I work from home?” the employee wrote, adding that they were worried taking the full leave might create a negative impression at work.

The post quickly drew responses from other Reddit users, many of whom encouraged the employee to prioritise recovery over work.

One commenter who had undergone the same procedure said their company did not allow them to work during their hospitalisation leave.

“They declined because it would raise issues with company policy and MOM if they allowed me to work during my hospitalisation leave,” the commenter wrote.

The commenter also advised the employee not to delay the surgery, noting that a ruptured appendix could result in a more serious procedure and a longer recovery period.

Others stressed that medical leave exists for a reason and that employees should not feel pressured to return to work before they are ready.

Several commenters also argued that health should come before career concerns, saying recovery should remain the priority following surgery.

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