‘Flying shoes’ — Woman throws shoes and other items from upper storey in Yishun

SINGAPORE: A woman was caught on camera in the unusual act of throwing items from the second floor of a building onto the grass below.

“Only in Yishun,’ wrote TikTok user Maurice Nadarajan on his Mar 27 (Monday) video, adding the hashtags #yishun #viral #drama. The clip has since been viewed over 111,000 times.

Most commenters on TikTok found the situation funny.

One netizen, however, appeared to see the more serious side of the incident and tagged the Nee Soon Town Council, the Property Manager, and even the Housing Development Board.

Of course, some rode with the “Only in Yishun” vibe due to Yishun’s reputation for being a place where interesting things happen.

And at least one commenter guessed that “some relationship drama” was part of the situation.

The video of the Yishun shoe litterer was also shared on the Instagram account of Singapore Incidents. /TISG

