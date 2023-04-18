Netizen wonders why Shopee parcels were left unattended at Bishan condominium carpark

SINGAPORE: A netizen took to social media after he noticed that there were parcels at a building carpark that appeared to have been left there undelivered.

A Facebook user who goes by Yan on the platform posted pictures of the parcels on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE page, writing, “Is this a new collection point at Sky Habitat ?Shopee how is the parcels being lay (sic) UNATTENDED openly? This just happened today @ 17 Apr 2023!”

“Is this why parcels always lost?” Yan also asked.

Sky Habitat is a 38-storey condominium complex in the neighbourhood of Bishan.

One photo showed several large and small parcels lined up against a wall inside the carpark. Another photo was a close-up of one of the parcels, showing a Shopee label.

Netizens endeavoured to find explanations for the unattended parcels.

“Those are for 2nd round, meanwhile the delivery guy is going door to door doing delivery,” wrote one.

“Usually the lift access to the condo needs access right from the unit. So if there is no one at home during the delivery, where do the delivery place the parcels? I think the condo management do need to think about it and work out some solutions to it,” another chimed in.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to the Facebook user and Shopee for comment.

Late last year, a video of a Shopee Xpress personnel unloading parcels from the company van and throwing the items on the ground sparked criticism online.

“Outsource to others to break your stuff,” wrote Facebook user James Killingsworth in a post which has since been shared on various social media platforms.

According to the post, the video was taken from Haig Road, later confirmed by netizens who said it was from Block 3 Haig Road. Three of the four men were seen unloading parcels from the orange van and tossing them to the Housing and Development Board (HDB) void deck. /TISG

