Maid says her employer told her she only needed to take care of 2 children but then made her take care of his elderly parents as well

SINGAPORE: A foreign domestic helper asked other employers to help hire her, so she did not have to continue working for her current employers.

In a post to a support group for domestic helpers and employers alike, the 32-year-old maid said she wanted to transfer to another employer as she worked very hard. She wrote that she worked at her employer’s condominium apartment. Though it is unclear how big the unit was, the maid wrote that one of the floors had a garden she had to tend to.

She added that during the initial interview with her employers, they said that her job scope would only require taking care of a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old. However, she also said that her employers now have made her work in a different building, a “big condo” where not only did she have to take care of the two children, but she had also to take care of her employer’s elderly parents.

“i can’t handle alone. my agency never do something to help understand my massage. so only 1 months finished in my employer Chinese Singapore. I’m Verry stress and wanna found new employer”, the maid wrote.

In an update in the comments, the maid added that her agency had responded to her and that she was now with the agency and looking for an employer.

Earlier this month, a disgruntled employer took to social media after a maid signed a contract agreeing to be transferred to her. However, after two days, the maid then said that she changed her mind about a family that was offering more.

In an anonymous post to a Facebook support group for employers and helpers, the woman wrote that it was her first time hiring a maid directly without an agency. She added that it was a lot of effort for her to look through the profile of maids. “This particular helper agreed to the salary I offered/off days. She even sign the contract and I applied for transfer”, the woman wrote.

However, “After 2 days of waiting. The employer rejected my transfer & texted me that helper have chosen another family that offered more. Honestly I respect her decision but what made me feel unfair is she had given hope to me by signing the contract and agreeing to transfer”, the employer added.

