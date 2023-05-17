Maid gets upset when employer’s child is rude to her, ‘Sir’ threatens to blacklist her when she says she wants to return home

SINGAPORE: A foreign domestic helper took to social media after she felt hurt when her employer’s child was rude to her.

In an anonymous post to a Facebook support group for both employers and helpers alike, the maid asked others for advice when the child did not listen to her. The maid wrote that when the family went out to eat or for a walk, the child would always ask her to go away and tell her not to join them. She wrote that the kid would also always say that he did not like or love the helper which she always found very hurtful. “there was one moment when he now dared to say it in front of his mother and father but neither of them responded ….. it really hurt me so much” she wrote.

“I can’t stop think(ing) of the days when there was no mom and dad he was always a very obedient child and always said i love u but when his parents were there they were very naughty and his words always hurt”, the helper added.

She wrote that when she discussed returning to her country with her employer, he would always threaten to report or blacklist her so that she would not be able to work in Singapore again. “i can’t stop thinking what i do if like that”, the maid wrote.

Netizens who commented on the post urged the helper to speak to her employers and explain the stress she faced because of the child. Otherwise, they suggested she seek a transfer. Here’s what they wrote:

