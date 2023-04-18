Desperate maid seeks employer who can pay off her 2 months loan, says she doesn’t have rest or freedom with current family

SINGAPORE: A maid took to social media, desperately looking for a new employer willing to pay off her remaining loan.

In a post to a support group for domestic helpers, the maid wrote: “I’m looking for an employer who wants to pay my 2 months deduction… because I don’t have freedom here”. She added that she was unhappy because she did not have rest after completing her list of tasks. The helper also wrote that she had no freedom because the family would not allow her to go out, even on her days off.

“I’m just inside the room… so I also need to transfer..all my work I know”, she wrote. In her post, the maid said that her chores were as follows; taking care of the baby, cleaning, cooking, washing, ironing, car washing, and tidying up.

In the comments section, the maid wrote that she was a first-time helper. During the interview, before she was hired, her employers told her that there were only four people in the house. However, only after arriving at the house did she realise that eight people were at home. The maid also added that she had to care for two babies.

Netizens who commented on her post told her to contact the Manpower Ministry (MOM). Others also said that she would be sent back home if her employers did not agree to a transfer.

Earlier this month, another foreign domestic helper told her employers she was unhappy working for them and asked for a transfer after they refused to lend her money.

In an anonymous post to a Facebook group for employers and domestic helpers, a woman who seemed to be a maid herself asked others if she’d be blacklisted because she wanted to be transferred. In her post, she presented a hypothetical situation and asked other netizens for their opinions and advice.

The woman wrote: “A helper asked help for financial help to the Employer and Employers that the helper told them she will transfer and find another Employer because she’s unhappy working already like she feels her Employers has no concern and unkind”. She then wanted to know if this was a valid reason for her employer to send her back home and blacklist her from working in Singapore.

