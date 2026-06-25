‘They should be parked downstairs’: Residents frustrated by bicycles left in HDB stairwell

SINGAPORE: Residents of a Redhill HDB block are complaining about shared bicycles being parked along the stairwell between floors, saying the practice shows a lack of public spirit and causes inconvenience for those using the stairs.

A resident told Shin Min Daily News that over the past few weeks, people have been leaving shared bicycles along the stairwell between the seventh and ninth floors of the block.

“These are not private bicycles, but shared bicycles, and they should be parked in the designated parking areas downstairs in HDB blocks,” the resident said.

When reporters visited the area, they found five shared bicycles parked on the stairwell landings. According to residents, two of the bicycles had been left there for about two weeks.

One resident, who declined to be named, said he had seen children parking the bicycles near the entrances to the stairwell on the eighth and ninth floors and had even tried to stop them.

Others said the bicycles were taking up space and creating inconvenience for residents using the stairs.

“I occasionally ride shared bikes, and I find them very convenient. But if everyone just parks them randomly, it might become impossible to find shared bikes downstairs,” one resident said.

The incident is the latest in a series of complaints involving common areas in HDB estates.

In another recent case, residents living in a block along Ang Mo Kio Street 21 were alarmed after discovering a large beehive near the roof of the building. Many said they had to kill bees that flew into their homes and keep their doors and windows tightly shut at night.

According to reports, the hive was located behind a unit on the 12th floor. Residents also found dozens of dead bees scattered along the corridor and stairwell, with many insects drawn to the corridor lights after dark.

Read more about the news story here.