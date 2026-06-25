Civil servants to get 0.45 month mid-year bonus as Singapore exceeds growth forecast in Q1

SINGAPORE: Singapore civil servants will receive a 0.45-month mid-year bonus this year, with junior-grade officers also set to receive additional one-off payments of up to S$400, the Public Service Division (PSD) announced on Tuesday (June 23).

Under the latest payout, officers in grades equivalent to MX13(I) and MX14 will receive a one-time payment of S$250. Those in grades equivalent to MX15 and MX16, as well as employees under the Operations Support Scheme, will receive a higher one-off payment of S$400.

The announcement comes as Singapore’s economy recorded stronger-than-expected growth in the first quarter of 2026. Gross domestic product expanded by 6% year-on-year between January and March.

Despite the upbeat start to the year, the Ministry of Trade and Industry has maintained its full-year GDP growth forecast at between 2% and 4%.

PSD said the mid-year payment takes into account the country’s economic performance in the first quarter while recognising that downside risks to the economic outlook remain significant.

“The public sector unions and the government will jointly monitor the developments for the rest of the year and calibrate the year-end payments accordingly,” it said.

The latest payout matches the mid-year bonus awarded in 2024, when civil servants also received 0.45 months. Last year, they were awarded a 0.4-month mid-year bonus and a year-end bonus of 1.3 months.

National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) deputy secretary-general Cham Hui Fong said the labour movement and public sector unions had engaged in “constructive discussions” with PSD over this year’s mid-year annual variable component (AVC).

“The resulting payout of 0.45 months is a fair and balanced outcome that recognises the dedication and contributions of our civil servants, while taking into account the broader economic landscape,” said Ms Cham.

She added that the one-off payments for lower-middle-grade officers would provide “meaningful, targeted support” to help them manage cost-of-living pressures.

Amalgamated Union of Public Employees (AUPE) general secretary Sanjeev Kumar Tiwari also welcomed the announcement, saying the union was pleased that the Government had accepted its proposal for both the mid-year AVC payment and the additional lump-sum payouts for junior-grade officers.

“While the economic outlook has improved, uncertainties remain. AUPE will continue to work closely with the Government to monitor the economic situation and calibrate the year-end AVC as needed,” he said.

The year-end bonus for civil servants will be determined later, taking into account economic developments over the remainder of 2026.