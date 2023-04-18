Garbage truck loses control at Ganges Ave, nearly hits woman crossing the street

SINGAPORE: A woman crossing the road at Havelock was nearly hit by a garbage truck that appeared to have lost control. The truck can be seen in a video spread over social media last weekend swerving hard to the right and smashing into a traffic light right in front of a crossing.

At that moment, a woman was just about to get to the other side of the road, but fortunately, as she saw the truck appear to lose control, she had the presence of mind to turn back and run quickly back to the side where she had come from.

The incident was captured on a video posted on the SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook page on Monday (Apr 17). Its caption reads, “16apr2023 1029hrs. ganges ave garbage truck from Sembcorp Singapore swerve sideway when trying to stop & smash into the traffic light. lucky pedestrian was alert & managed to avoid the flying debris.”

The video has been viewed over 160,000 times.

The police were alerted to the incident shortly after it happened, and the driver, 56, is assisting with investigations, reported Coconuts Singapore.

Commenters on the SGRV video have expressed how lucky the pedestrian is.

Others believe the woman had been vigilant instead of merely lucky.

For others, it appeared to be a good reminder not to look at one’s mobile phone while crossing the road.

Some referenced the “Final Destination” movies, about how characters met their untimely, and often gruesome, deaths.

