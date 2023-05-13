“Even our enforcement officers are not spared from drivers who change lanes without checking”: Officer down allegedly after being hit by reckless driver

SINGAPORE: Footage of a traffic enforcement officer on the ground has sparked concern among netizens. According to the video’s description, the incident was allegedly caused by a reckless driver who switched lanes without checking.



A road accident was reported to have occurred on Wednesday morning (May 10) at 7.06 am at Bukit Timah Expressway. A video of the aftermath was shared online with a short description. “Even our enforcement officers on the BMW RT1250 ridden (by) all riding aids are not spared from drivers who change lanes without checking,” the post read. “Get well soon.”

The 37-second video featured an officer on the ground, dismounted from his motorcycle. The video captured another officer checking on the officer on the ground. From a closer angle, the video also showed another man standing by a white vehicle with damages to the back.

Many netizens took to the comments section of the post to share their disappointment over the incident as well as to weigh in on the root cause of the problem.

“Even TP rider not spared from kukoo driver,” said one. “Guess it is time to tighten things TP…”

Others expressed concern over the behaviour of many drivers in Singapore, with a handful sharing experiences of their own. “Worse change lane without signaling,” said one, “I encounter many doing that.”

“Singaporeans driving, indeed no standard,” said another.

“Many on the roads nowadays (cannot) signal light…my analysis…a lot mostly are uncles on PHV, taxis, Mercedes, Audi, BMW, conti cars etc.” said another.

