Woman claims she found rubber band in frozen dumpling from Michelin-listed stall

SINGAPORE: Shocked at what she found in a frozen dumpling, a woman took to social media to say people should open the dumplings they buy before eating them to avoid any unpleasant surprises.

“Last week, I bought a box of frozen dumplings from a stall in Chinatown Complex Food Centre. During lunch today, I boiled the dumplings and found rubber bands in one of them. It is important to remember to open the dumplings before eating them because we don’t know what additional ingredients may be inside,” wrote Ms Yvonne Soh on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Wednesday (May 10).

She added that she has no intention of buying dumplings again from the stall “even though it has a Michelin one-star rating”.

Ms Soh posted several photos of a halved dumpling with what appears to be a piece of red-orange rubber band inside.

She did not specify which stall the dumplings came from, and when asked to identify it by one commenter, she simply wrote, “opposite the famous first Michelin soya sauce chicken rice stall”.

However, a reverse image search of the photo she uploaded makes identifying the stall easy. And while there are several stalls at Chinatown Complex Food Centre that are listed as one-starred in the Michelin Guide, the one Ms Soh was referring to in her post does not seem to be among them.

The stall in question, however, was awarded a Michelin Plate a few years ago. There is a difference between the two honours conferred.

“The least prestigious of Michelin’s categories of recognition, L’Assiette Michelin, or the Michelin Plate, signifies any restaurant included in the Michelin Guide with neither stars nor a ‘Bib Gourmand’ designation,” explained Business Insider in 2018.

Nevertheless, some commenters appeared grateful for the warning from Ms Soh.

