After Lawrence Wong, Tan Chuan-Jin, Ong Ye Kung & Chan Chun Sing as F4, here come Indranee Rajah & Tin Pei Ling as PAPink?

SINGAPORE: Someone — and we don’t know who — has been digitally altering music videos to replace the singers’ faces with those of PAP leaders, and the results are hard to put into words.

On Tuesday (May 9), Speaker of the House Tan Chuan-Jin posted a video on his TikTok account of F4, but with some very familiar faces superimposed on the images of Jerry Yan, Vanness Wu, Ken Chu, and Vic Cho.

If you ever wanted to see Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing and Mr Tan as OG Taiwanese pop stars, then you might as well head over to the Speaker’s TikTok.

The somewhat disconcerting clip has been seen over 189,000 times.

Mr Tan captioned it, “Err…on a totally different note 🎶 literally…Don’t know whether to laugh 🤣 or cry 😭.”

In a comment, he wondered who was responsible for the video.

Many of the commenters joined in the fun, including the Speaker himself.

But after one TikTok user wrote, “am i gonna see josephine amy & grace on SHE? 😅,” someone must have got ideas.

A video with the female PAP leaders’ faces superimposed on a K-pop group has emerged, although it’s hard to tell who some of them are.

The video says it was made with the DeepFaker app.

On the @forfsg TikTok account, a “PAPink” video was posted. Only, instead of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, the viewers get to see Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Indranee Rajah and MacPherson SMC MP Tin Pei Ling as well as possibly Minister of State for Social and Family Development Sun Xueling and Senior Minister of State for Transport Amy Khor.

Moreover, the Speaker was actually tagged in the caption, which reads, “Sir, got G4 how can dont have PAPink 💗💗💗💗 @TanChuanJin1“

But it looks like one commenter was missing a high-profile female leader.

“Where’s Jo teo?,” she asked.

/TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg