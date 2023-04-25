Tan Chuan-Jin gets out of paying $11 for Twitter blue check by blue-ticking himself; hashtags #cheapo

SINGAPORE: After Twitter ended its former verification system, i.e., the blue checkmark, House Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin found a clever workaround by designating himself as “Tan Chuan-Jin (Blue Ticked)” on the social media platform.

Due to a policy change after billionaire Elon Musk acquired Twitter, the blue check, which used to be free, was offered at a subscription fee starting at US$8 a month (S$11). However, Mr Musk’s plan to raise revenues through blue check subscriptions seems to have backfired as very few users opted for it, including, it seems, Mr Tan.

In a Monday night (Apr 24) Facebook post, Mr Tan wrote, “I’ve decided to Blue Tick myself….” adding all the different check emojis before writing “(other colours too…just in case #hedging #insurance). The Speaker then proceeded to poke fun at himself by adding the hashtag #cheapo

He also wrote “Follow me?” providing a link that Twitter followers would find handy.

Commenters on his post cheered the Speaker’s creativity.

“Your social media game is on point Sir!” wrote one.

“Not bad. With blue tie some more. So legit,” observed another.

“What can I say – You have a wicked sense of humour…” another netizen added.

Some of Mr Tan’s followers applauded his one-upmanship over Mr Musk.

His Twitter followers also applauded the Speaker’s workaround.

And it seems that he achieved his goal by actually getting more followers.

Over the weekend, Twitter made a U-turn on its verification policy by returning the blue check for free for celebrity users. /TISG

