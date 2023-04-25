Another dine-and-dasher: Masked Aunty makes off with $86 worth of roasted duck from PLQ Mall restaurant

SINGAPORE: A woman wearing a mask took an $86 food order set aside for food delivery riders to pick up at a restaurant in a mall at Paya Lebar.

The TungLok Group wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday (Apr 23) that an “Aunty in Mask helped herself to a Duckland’s order meant for food delivery riders to pick up at PLQ Mall. Our duck is so good, she just couldn’t resist grabbing them! Meanwhile, someone else was waiting in vain for his dinner.”

The post begins with the words “WHAT A SNEAK!” in reference to the incident that happened the night before (Apr 22, Saturday).

TungLok Group posted a one-minute video of the woman, dressed in a black shirt and pants and a black face mask, in action. She had a black bag slung over one arm and was carrying a full plastic bag. She also had her mobile phone in one hand.

It shows her at first lingering behind others who seemed to be waiting for their orders.

The restaurant appeared to be quite full at the time.

At one point, the woman looked like she was queuing behind a man, who was also dressed head to toe in black.

She then gets in front of him and can be seen bending over, looking busy doing something.

She was then seen taking food orders that did not belong to her and walking away carrying a brown bag.

This is the first time a food order was stolen from this outlet, Mr Steve Aw, TungLok Group assistant vice-president, told The Straits Times.

Mr Aw confirmed that the woman did not order any food from Duckland and that the order she made off with was for two roast duck dishes worth $86.

He added that because the outlet was full at the time of the incident, the staff was very busy and that workers do not leave orders unattended on a table. /TISG

