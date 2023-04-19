Repeat offenders: Dine-and-dashers at Prinsep St bar also left an unpaid bill at Taiwanese bistro

SINGAPORE: Last week, a group of diners became internet infamous for racking up a $275 bill at a restaurant called Prinsep St and leaving without paying. After the owners of SMÖÖbar, however, filed a police report as well as put up a post on social media calling out one of the group members by name, the bill was resolved shortly afterwards.

However, it appears that this was not an isolated instance. At least one of the men named by SMÖÖbar appears to have also eaten without paying in another restaurant, this time a Taiwanese bistro called Jyu Gae Bistro 聚閣, where the unpaid bill amounted to $289.98.

“𝐀𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐃𝐢𝐧𝐞–𝐚𝐧𝐝–𝐃𝐚𝐬𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐈𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐝,” the bistro’s proprietors wrote in a Facebook post on Apr 13.

“On March 11th, these two customers had told our staff that they were stepping outside for a smoke break and would be back to settle their bill, but they never returned.”

Giving the diners the benefit of the doubt, the proprietors said they thought the men had just forgotten about the bill and waited for them to return and pay.

But seeing the post from SMÖÖbar, which had been widely shared, it was “revealed that these two individuals are habitual offenders who intentionally skip out on their bills. 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐟𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐩𝐚𝐲 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐞𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐮𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐲 𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐥, 𝐛𝐮𝐭 𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐨 𝐬𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐲 𝐢𝐦𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐥.

After verification with SMÖÖbar, we have identified the two individuals as 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐄𝐢𝐲𝐮𝐮 𝐀𝐧𝐠 and 𝐀𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐰 𝐏𝐲𝐨,” the post read, with the proprietors adding that they will hold the two men accountable for their misdeeds.

The two men are now under police investigation.

However, unfortunately, unlike in the case of SMÖÖbar, the dine-and-dashers have yet to settle their bill with Jyu Gae Bistro 聚閣.

On Tuesday, Apr 19, a Facebook post by the bistro addressed the public, saying, “Hi, friends! We need your help to keep a lookout for us!

If you or someone you know, know them, please contact us. Thank you, thank you, thank you!” /TISG