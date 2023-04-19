Stories you might’ve missed, April 19

Maid has photos of employer’s kids in her phone, employer worries she will do black magic with them

SINGAPORE: A worried employer took to social media after she found her maid having photos of her children, which she did not like. In an anonymous post to a support group for employers and helpers alike, the employer wrote that she was worried her Indonesian maid would use her children's photos to perform black magic. Black magic, also known as dark magic, is traditionally referred to the use of supernatural powers or magic for evil and selfish purposes.

Sylvia Lim: We’re still eagerly awaiting anti-discrimination legislation which the PM announced nearly 2 years ago

SINGAPORE: In a speech in Parliament on Tuesday (Apr 18), Workers’ Party MP Sylvia Lim (Aljunied GRC) asked, “How do we build a country for all ages?” as she warned against the dangers of ageist attitudes found “everywhere” in society, including the workplace.

“How often do we hear of middle-aged job-seekers who report that once their age is revealed to the prospective employer, they would receive a polite response to wait for a follow-up call, which does not come? Indeed, in a survey released last March, the Ministry of Manpower confirmed that ageist attitudes were still prevalent in the Singapore workplace, affecting older workers,” Ms Lim, the chairperson of the WP, said.

26-year-old driver dies after crashing into truck along PIE

SINGAPORE: A young man died after the moving company van he was driving collided with a truck along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) this week. According to the police, the accident occurred around 2.30 pm on Monday (17 Apr), along the PIE going towards Tuas. The police received a call for assistance at 2.35 pm and revealed that the 26-year-old driver of the Shalom Movers van was conveyed to the hospital in an unconscious state.

Prank Gone Wrong: 2 teens arrested after pulling out toy gun on attendant at Yishun shop

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force said late on Tuesday night (Apr 18) that two teenagers had been arrested for criminal intimidation wherein they used a toy gun at a retail outlet.

In an announcement published on its website and social media, the Police said that the incident occurred at 7:04 am on Apr 17 (Monday). “The Police received a call for assistance for a case where a toy gun was pointed at a staff of a retail outlet along Yishun Street 22.”

Leon Perera: Singapore must not allow only 1 dominant narrative, and marginalization of those with differing views should be prevented

SINGAPORE: Workers’ Party MP Leon Perera (Aljunied GRC) grew passionate in his speech in Parliament on Tuesday (Apr 18) as he defended the policies the WP has proposed as not merely “populist ideas” that cause trust in government to erode, as alleged by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong the day before.

“We should not strive for a political landscape where the public innately trusts the government but innately distrusts the Opposition or vice versa… We should strive for a politically educated, engaged populace that accords trust based on facts and evidence from independent institutions that function as intended,” he said.

