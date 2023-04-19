Home News 26-year-old driver dies after crashing into truck along PIE

Photos: SG Roads/Telegram
By Jewel Stolarchuk

The Shalom Movers van was completely crushed from the impact of the crash, leaving the driver pinned to his seat and trapped within the severely damaged vehicle

SINGAPORE: A young man died after the moving company van he was driving collided with a truck along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) this week.

According to the police, the accident occurred around 2.30 pm on Monday (17 Apr), along the PIE going towards Tuas. The police received a call for assistance at 2.35 pm and revealed that the 26-year-old driver of the Shalom Movers van was conveyed to the hospital in an unconscious state.

The young man passed away in the hospital.

Photos and videos circulating on WhatsApp and Telegram groups show the front of the Shalom Movers van completely crushed after the impact of the crash, with the driver pinned to his seat and trapped within the severely damaged vehicle.

Police investigations are ongoing.

 

