Prank Gone Wrong: 2 teens arrested after pulling out toy gun on attendant at Yishun shop

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force said late on Tuesday night (Apr 18) that two teenagers had been arrested for criminal intimidation wherein they used a toy gun at a retail outlet.

In an announcement published on its website and social media, the Police said that the incident occurred at 7:04 am on Apr 17 (Monday). “The Police received a call for assistance for a case where a toy gun was pointed at a staff of a retail outlet along Yishun Street 22.”

The two teenagers are both male and aged 16.

The identities of the two boys could be determined via inquiries on the ground and footage via CCTV.

Police officers from Woodlands Police Division determined the identity of both boys and arrested them within three hours after the report was filed.

“The toy gun, attire of the teenagers and a handphone that was used to record the prank, were recovered and seized as case exhibits,” the Police added, posting photos of the toy gun the boys used in their prank as well as the clothes they wore during the incident.

Both boys wore dark shirts and pants, and one also sported a baseball cap.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the teenagers had purportedly hatched a plan to scare the staff with the toy gun for fun. One of the teenagers had allegedly approached the cashier counter to make payment for an item, and after the staff had scanned the item, he took out a toy gun and pointed it at the staff.”

The other teen involved in the prank recorded his friend when he was at the counter.

“Upon hearing the staff shouting, they started laughing and revealed that the gun was fake,” the Police wrote, adding that they “have zero tolerance towards such acts that cause unnecessary alarm towards the general public.”

Commenters on the Police Facebook post about the prank and arrest appeared to believe the two teens deserved to be taught an important lesson.

Others commended the officers from Woodlands Police Division for their swift action.

/TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg