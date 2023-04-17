Preliminary police probe shows no foul play as NSF firefighter’s body found in Pulau Ubin lake

SINGAPORE: The police have said that they do not suspect foul play, based on preliminary investigations, after the body of a missing full-time National Serviceman (NSF) was found in a Pulau Ubin lake after an extensive search and rescue operation this weekend.

The 22-year-old NSF, serving as a firefighter at Tampines Fire Station, was believed to have gone missing while he was off-duty visiting Pulau Ubin on Friday (Apr 14).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) received a call for water rescue assistance on Saturday (Apr 15) from Kekek Quarry at Pulau Ubin, but rescuers did not find the missing NSF at the scene.

Firefighters searched along the shore while the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) assisted with a remotely operated underwater vehicle. The police also sent officers to the scene to assist in the search.

The NSF was finally found in a body of water near the quarry on Sunday (16 Apr). Paramedics pronounced the young man dead at the scene.

The discovery of the late NSF’s body was reportedly made after several Pulau Ubin visitors spotted the body floating in the water around 1 pm on Sunday. According to the Chinese Daily, eight loved ones arrived at the lake on Sunday and conducted prayers with priests from a Hindu temple at Pulau Ubin.

While preliminary investigations indicated that the case did not involve homicide, investigations are still ongoing.

