Stories you might’ve missed, April 17

Stall assistant found dead at Bukit Merah market after sleeping overnight in the stall

Bankruptcy applications increase by 20% in Q1 2023, with almost 1,000 new filings this year

SINGAPORE: Latest data supplied by the Ministry of Law has shown that the number of people who applied for bankruptcy in the first quarter of this year is a notable 20 per cent higher than the number in the same period last year, with nearly 1,000 Singapore residents making bankruptcy filings in the first three months of this year alone.

The number of bankruptcy filings has stayed in the 700s range in the first three months across the past five years, except for 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged the economy and led to a high of 1,278 bankruptcy applications.

MRT passenger blocks Muslim woman from breaking fast with chocolate bar on board train even as station staff allowed it

SINGAPORE: Social media is abuzz with opinions after a Muslim Singaporean recounted that she was blocked from breaking her fast with a chocolate bar on board an MRT train by a fellow passenger, while a staff member at Bedok MRT station allowed her to do so. The unnamed Muslim woman told her story to the sgfollowsall Instagram page on Wednesday (Apr 12), expressing disappointment at the lack of consideration and education displayed by her fellow passengers.

Woman alarmed after finding staple wire inside prawn roll she bought from Sheng Siong

SINGAPORE: A woman, concerned after finding a piece of wire in the prawn roll she bought, took to social media. She also posted photos of her unfortunate discovery, which could have caused injuries to the person eating the prawn roll.

“Brought 2 pack of Lebao Prawn Roll at Sheng Siong Supermarket. Fried 1 pack, cut into small pieces for kids to eat and found one of the prawn roll with staples pin inside,” posted a Facebook user who goes by Eileen Lpy on the popular COMPLAINT SINGAPORE page on Sunday (Apr 17).

“Neighbour from hell” has been smoking at resident’s front door for past 2 years despite NEA warning

SINGAPORE: An angered resident from Punggol took to Facebook to express her frustration about her neighbour, who has been smoking outside her flat for the past two years. Fang Fang, a resident of 406C Northshore Drive, took a video of her neighbour through the peephole of her door, who can be seen smoking outside her front door.

“This neighbour from hell will not stop smoking at my front door corridor for coming to 2 years. Causes my whole unit with cigarette smells even though the NEA officer had come to advise him many times,” Fang Fang wrote in her Facebook post.

