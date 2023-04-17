Stall assistant found dead at Bukit Merah market after sleeping overnight in the stall

SINGAPORE: A 49-year-old stall assistant, who reportedly slept overnight at the Bukit Merah View Market and Hawker Centre stall on Friday (14 Apr), was found dead in the stall the next morning. The police do not suspect foul play, based on preliminary investigations.

The police reportedly received a call alerting them of an unnatural death at the market, around 6.30am on Saturday (Apr 15). When the police arrived at the scene, they found a 49-year-old man motionless and paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

According to Channel 8 news, the deceased was an Indian man who worked at a frozen and chilled food products stall. The owner of the neighbouring stall told Channel 8 reporters that the man used to sleep overnight at the stall every night and used the toilet at the market to shower.

She said that she last saw the man when she passed by his stall before the market closed at 9pm on Friday. Revealing that she saw the man lying in the stall with his back facing outward, she told the Chinese channel: “He would sleep there every night, so I didn’t take it seriously. I didn’t expect to hear the news of his death this morning.”

The neighbour added that the man told his friends in the market last week that he had chest pains and they told him to see a doctor. She added that the man’s children visited him at the stall every Sunday, but she is not quite sure why he spent the night at the stall every night.

Police investigations are ongoing. /TISG

