Woman alarmed after finding staple wire inside prawn roll she bought from Sheng Siong

SINGAPORE: A woman, concerned after finding a piece of wire in the prawn roll she bought, took to social media. She also posted photos of her unfortunate discovery, which could have caused injuries to the person eating the prawn roll.

“Brought 2 pack of Lebao Prawn Roll at Sheng Siong Supermarket. Fried 1 pack, cut into small pieces for kids to eat and found one of the prawn roll with staples pin inside,” posted a Facebook user who goes by Eileen Lpy on the popular COMPLAINT SINGAPORE page on Sunday (Apr 17).

She added that she had already emailed the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

Ms Eileen posted a number of photos along with her post, one of which showed a piece of prawn roll cut in half, with a wire sticking out of it.

Other photos showed the wire on its own, the packaging label for the prawn rolls, and a close-up shot from the packaging that showed it had been manufactured in Singapore.

When The Independent Singapore reached out to her for comment, she told us that she has not yet received a reply from SFA.

Her post has been shared more than 80 times on Facebook.

Commenters on her post, especially those who have bought the same product, were also alarmed.

“Omg just ate this yesterday,” wrote one.

Ms Eileen also warned another commenter who bought the prawn rolls but has yet to open her pack.

“Luckily u cut small pieces if not u would not know there is a staple pin,” another commenter observed.

The Indpendent Singapore has reached out to Sheng Siong for further comment and will update this story as needed. /TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg