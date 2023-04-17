Bishan Central carpark staircase treated as public toilet despite notice from town council

SINGAPORE: A netizen took to social media to highlight a problem with what he called “the most smelly MSCP”, or multi-storey carpark, found in Bishan Central.

“Just opposite CPF Bishan Building and right at Bishan Bus Interchange. The most expensive HDB flat can be found in this town. So is the most smelly MSCP,” reads an Apr 16 (Sunday) post on the Singapore Incidents Instagram page, which was credited to 圣人杰.

The post author wrote that some would even say that the carpark is the most smelly in Singapore.

And why? Because “People treat the staircase as a public toilet and urin(ate) at will even with town council notice.”

He added that “Taking the staircase to the carpark is like entering a landmines (sic) field. You can step on a pool of urine anytime.”

The video clip shows a none-too-clean-looking stairwell that has pools of liquid on the ground and then highlights a memo issued by the Bishan-Toa Payoh Town Council on the wall that warns against public urination, which some appear to ignore.

The building is located at Block 514 Bishan Street 13, a carpark above Bishan Bus Interchange at Bishan Central.

And while the post author may not have been accurate in writing that “the most expensive HDB flat can be found in this town,” since that distinction likely belongs to a resale flat at SkyTerrace @ Dawson, which was sold for $1.418 million last July, HDB prices in Bishan are nothing to sniff at, with a 5-room unit at Block 273A Bishan St 24 sold at the beginning of 2013 went for $1.338 million.

Commenters on the IG post suggested that a CCTV camera be installed in the area.

Others wrote, bearing witness to the “public toilet” at the staircase.

One commenter seemed relieved, writing, “Finally someone post(ed) this.” The Independent Singapore has reached out to the Bishan-Toa Payoh Town Council for further comment. /TISG

