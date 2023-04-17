MRT passenger blocks Muslim woman from breaking fast with chocolate bar on board train even as station staff allowed it

SINGAPORE: Social media is abuzz with opinions after a Muslim Singaporean recounted that she was blocked from breaking her fast with a chocolate bar on board an MRT train by a fellow passenger, while a staff member at Bedok MRT station allowed her to do so.

The unnamed Muslim woman told her story to the sgfollowsall Instagram page on Wednesday (Apr 12), expressing disappointment at the lack of consideration and education displayed by her fellow passengers.

The incident occurred on a long journey from Clementi to Bedok, during the time when Muslims break their fast, which typically falls after 7 pm. The woman explained that she had no choice but to break her fast during her MRT journey, as she did not have the luxury of getting off at a station to eat and then boarding the train again.

She decided to eat a Snickers chocolate bar on the MRT at 7:11 pm, which was the time to break her fast. However, she was approached by a woman in her mid-30s who admonished her, pointing to a sign sticker on the window that claimed eating on the MRT is illegal.

The Muslim woman explained to the fellow passenger that she was fasting and needed to eat as she was tired from work, and it was mandatory for her to eat during the fast. However, the woman persisted and insisted that she should save the chocolate bar and not eat on the MRT. The Muslim woman reluctantly complied and refrained from eating.

After a few seconds, she restarted the conversation by questioning the woman on what someone should do if they were low on sugar and needed to eat. The other woman remained silent and repeated her assertion that eating on the MRT was not allowed.

The Muslim woman eventually got off at Bedok MRT station and approached station staff to inquire about the permissibility of consuming dry finger snacks without aroma on the train. The staff allegedly confirmed that it was indeed permissible.

Urging fellow Singaporeans to be considerate of those who may need to consume food during the Ramadan period, the woman suggested that if passengers see a Muslim individual on board during the time of breaking fast, they could offer them food if they have something available.

The incident sparked discussions about cultural sensitivity and empathy online. Many netizens expressed support for the Muslim woman and the most liked comments condemned the lack of understanding displayed by the fellow passenger.

A small minority of netizens, however, shared a different perspective and said that no one should be above the law.

SMRT, meanwhile, has confirmed that its no food and drink policy on board trains remains strict. A spokesman has said that eating and drinking are not allowed on trains but unwell passengers can approach station staff for help.

Sharing that SMRT staff are able to make special arrangements in the station to accommodate the needs of these passengers, the representative added that some train and bus stations also have special rooms equipped to provide services for unwell passengers or parents with babies. /TISG

