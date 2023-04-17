Garbage truck allegedly knocked into 83-year-old woman and leaves her unable to recognise her family

SINGAPORE: A shaken son has taken to Facebook to make an urgent appeal for witnesses after his elderly mother was allegedly knocked down by a garbage truck in Bedok, on Thursday (13 Apr). The incident left his jovial and independent mother unable to recognise her own family, as she lies in pain a hospital bed on her 83rd birthday.

The son, Edmund Joseph Tan, said that the incident took place around 12.19pm near the Bedok Blk 216 market located at Bedok North Street 1 after his mother visited the market to buy some prayer essentials.

Revealing that his mother suffered injuries to her head and spine as a result of the accident, Mr Tan said that the impact of the truck fractured her ribs and leg badly, requiring emergency surgery at the hospital. She is presently in a high dependency ward and is in an incoherent state, unable to recognise anyone.

On top of this, the elderly woman is also still bleeding in the brain and is apparently due for even more surgeries.

Mr Tan’s post was published on the same day as his mother’s 83rd birthday. He wrote on Facebook:

“Today (15th April) is her 83th birthday. She is a jovial lady and very independent despite her age. She went to the market to buy prayer essentials and was knocked down by the truck while she was on the way home. And just like that, she is lying in pain on the hospital bed. And due for more surgeries as she is still bleeding in the brain.”

Pleading for witnesses to come forward, he appealed: “I am urgently appealing for witnesses as there was no camera to capture the accident and I desperately want to know what happened.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the scene or possess dashboard camera footage that have captured the incident may contact Mr Tan via email at edtan66@hotmail.com.

As Singapore’s authorities continue their investigation, Mr Tan’s appeal for witnesses stands as a reminder for all road users to prioritize safety and vigilance while on the road. Anyone with information or relevant footage is urged to come forward and assist in shedding light on this tragic incident.

