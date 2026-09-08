‘A must or a choice’: Netizen asks if upskilling after work is a norm in Singapore

SINGAPORE: A fresh graduate sparked an online discussion after wondering if upskilling after working hours has become a new norm for Singaporean workers.

On Reddit, a netizen openly shared that he/she is working in the tech industry and noticed a trend that many of his/her colleagues have been spending their time after work learning new things on the side and would want to know how they are able to do this.

“Already feeling exhausted after a full day of work, so I’m curious how these folks are grinding it out without seeming to need rest… Is this the norm in Singapore where it’s basically night mugging after working? Or is my workplace the rare exception?” the netizen admitted.

With this, many netizens shared their thoughts, opinions, and own experiences. One comment claimed that it is actually normal for certain types of industries to continue studying and take examinations even after one graduates, especially if they need certifications.

“Tech is extremely competitive, especially with so many people studying that and with layoffs being so common. It’s wise to constantly upgrade yourself so you don’t lose touch with the latest stuff,” a netizen declared.

“More often, like side-skilling, as it is often necessary for one to stay at the same income level, but not increase it,” a comment declared.

Another netizen remarked: “It doesn’t need to be specifically job-related, but keeping your brain in the habit of learning something is good.”

For some, learning something new on the side can be turned into a side gig.

“For young people, just learn whatever you are interested in during your free time,” a netizen said.

“Good to learn extra skills, so that you have better market value in a way… No need to rush, just pace yourself accordingly,” a comment concluded.

At the end of the day, upskilling can be a must or a choice, depending on one’s career industry, goals, and personal limits. Learning does not stop after graduating; it is always a decision if one is willing to learn something new that may benefit their career choices and path in the future.