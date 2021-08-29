Mother asks public to locate and return son’s misplaced laptop at Tiong Bahru

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A mother appealed to the public to return her Secondary 2 son’s misplaced laptop, noting he needed it for lessons.

One Alicia Toh took to Facebook page Singapore Lost and Found on Tuesday (Aug 24) to request public assistance locating her son’s Lenovo Think Pad.

“My kid has misplaced and cannot recall where he left his grey laptop bag,” said Ms Toh.

She noted that there was a stylus pen included in the bag.

- Advertisement -

It was last seen opposite Tiong Bahru Plaza bus stop or on SBS bus number 5.

“If found, please kindly contact us or return to the nearest police station. It is important to us as my kid needs it for his study in school,” wrote Ms Toh.

Members from the online community were quick to provide some advice based on personal experience.

- Advertisement -

“May I suggest you also try asking the nearest MRT station,” said Facebook user Niz.

“Last time, I accidentally left my kid’s important document. I called the interchange, don’t have. Someone shared in a group. And the officer from SMRT saw it. Station manager said he asked all station if anyone reported the item but none. The person left my documents with the MRT station (at) Paya Lebar as he was on the way to work. Glad we got it back.”

Ms Toh had also made a police report on the day the laptop was confirmed missing, according to a Mothership report.

However, she was informed that no further action would be taken as the case involved a lost item incident.

- Advertisement -

It was mentioned in her post that the laptop was misplaced on Monday (Aug 23) around 3:40 pm to 4:10 pm./TISG

Read related: Family looking for 42-year-old long-lost auntie, last heard living in Pasir Ris

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg