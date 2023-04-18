Morning Digest, April 18

Garbage truck allegedly knocked into 83-year-old woman and leaves her unable to recognise her family

Diner surprised at $15 charge for meal at mixed vegetable stall, asks for receipt but gets scolded by stallholder instead

SINGAPORE: After a diner felt that he had been overcharged for a meal at a mixed vegetable stall, he asked for the receipt from the attendant. However, the elderly man who runs the stall did not only refuse his request, but the diner claimed that the uncle also scolded him.

The diner, who goes by Lim Francis on Facebook, wrote on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE page on Sunday (Apr 17) that he had gone to the stall at COOK HOUSE by Koufu in Velocity Novena Square at 1 pm the day before.

‘Public housing deserves a discount of its own… citizens have a right to housing in their own country’ — Jamus Lim

SINGAPORE: With the recent surge in property prices, affordable housing has become an issue of concern for many Singaporeans, not only for themselves but for younger generations. The issue was discussed in Parliament at the beginning of the year. One resident brought the issue up to Workers’ Party Member of Parliament Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC) during recent house visits. “I also had a long conversation with one resident about housing. He was concerned about how expensive things have gotten, and felt that the overemphasis on pricing land in a manner that wouldn’t take away from the reserves—hence protecting the inheritance of the young—nevertheless imposed a burden on them, as they had to confront high prices,” wrote Assoc Prof Lim in a Monday morning (Apr 17) Facebook post.

Bishan Central carpark staircase treated as public toilet despite notice from town council

SINGAPORE: A netizen took to social media to highlight a problem with what he called “the most smelly MSCP”, or multi-storey carpark, found in Bishan Central.

“Just opposite CPF Bishan Building and right at Bishan Bus Interchange. The most expensive HDB flat can be found in this town. So is the most smelly MSCP,” reads an Apr 16 (Sunday) post on the Singapore Incidents Instagram page, which was credited to 圣人杰.

“Neighbour from hell” has been smoking at resident’s front door for past 2 years despite NEA warning

SINGAPORE: An angered resident from Punggol took to Facebook to express her frustration about her neighbour, who has been smoking outside her flat for the past two years. Fang Fang, a resident of 406C Northshore Drive, took a video of her neighbour through the peephole of her door, who can be seen smoking outside her front door.

“This neighbour from hell will not stop smoking at my front door corridor for coming to 2 years. Causes my whole unit with cigarette smells even though the NEA officer had come to advise him many times,” Fang Fang wrote in her Facebook post.

